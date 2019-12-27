  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed in separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday night, police said.

The first shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Pratt Street. Officers reportedly found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim later died from his injuries.

An hour later, officers in the northeast district were called to the 4200 block of Furley Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The shootings bring the total number of homicides in the city this year to 341 compared with 305 at this time last year, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

