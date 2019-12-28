  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens will honor Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old World War II Veteran, as an honorary before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Melnikoff earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.

He visited the with the team Thursday during practice.

“I’ve been a Ravens fan since day one,” Melnikoff told the team at practice. “I was a Colts fan since day one.”

The Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

