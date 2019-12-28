Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens will honor Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old World War II Veteran, as an honorary before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Melnikoff earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
He visited the with the team Thursday during practice.
We're going to honor Steve on Sunday as an honorary captain before the game.
He's an inspiration and we thank him for his support. https://t.co/VoYnOdS8sR
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2019
“I’ve been a Ravens fan since day one,” Melnikoff told the team at practice. “I was a Colts fan since day one.”
The Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m.