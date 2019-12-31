Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man died Tuesday, nearly two weeks after being shot in south Baltimore, police said.
The man was shot around 8:15 a.m. December 18 in the 2400 block of Wilgrey Court. He and another victim were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The other victim, a 23-year-old man, is expected to survive, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.