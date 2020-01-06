LANDOVER HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have charged 23-year-old Sammie Warren with the murder of 56-year-old Filomena Vasquez on New Years Day.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of Varnum Street in Landover Hills for a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Vasquez was found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead.
Warren allegedly bought a car from Vasquez’s adult son on Christmas Eve. After the sale, police said Warren was “upset with the condition of the car” and demanded a refund. The son denied that request. Warren allegedly threatened the son and his family.
Police said on Jan. 1, Warren allegedly walked up to the home on Varnum Street and fired multiple times into the home, striking and killing Vasquez.
After identifying Warren as a suspect, police got a search warrant and found him at his Bowie home. They saw Warren with a gun in his possession. Warren allegedly refused to listen to officers’ commands and was tackled and taken into custody. He was injured during the arrest.
Warren is charged with first-degree murder and related charged.
He’s being held on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0000182.