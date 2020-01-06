Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are on the scene of a shooting in West Baltimore that happened earlier Monday.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollins Street at 11:32 a.m., and when they arrived, they found a 73-year-old woman who had been shot in the stomach.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Shortly after, two persons of interest were taken into custody.
Detectives from the Southern District are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.