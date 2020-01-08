  • WJZ 13On Air

By Annie Rose Ramos
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A snow squall warning was in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday morning, creating issues for some area districts that chose to delay the school day due to ice and slick roads.

The snow squall warning was in effect until 9 a.m. for I-83 near Baltimore and until 8:30 a.m. for I-270, I-370, US-15 near Washington, DC. The warning was in effect for Carroll County, Harford County, Baltimore County, Montgomery County, and Cecil County.

FULL LIST | School closings & delays

Cecil and Harford County Public Schools are on a two-hour delay and report that some busses may be delayed due to the snow squall.

“We are experiencing unexpected snow squalls and weather conditions. We are operating on the 2 hour delay, but there may be bus delays. We ask for your patience & understanding as this weather event was not expected and our goal is student and staff safety,” tweeted Harford County Public Schools.

“Brief snow squall this morning! CCPS will still operate on a 2-hour delay but bus drivers have been instructed to use caution if this occurs during their morning route, which may cause bus delays. As a reminder, parents can track your child’s bus location on the WheresTheBus app,” tweeted Cecil County Public Schools.

Also due to traffic delays and some accidents Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County Public Schools also warned parents about bus delays.

Forecasters say a snow squall has a history of producing more than 2 inches an hour of snowfall and lightning.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said the cold front moving across the region was not unexpected.

“This actually is coming in a couple of hours earlier, meaning skies will clear out, sunny and windy through noon,” said Bass.

