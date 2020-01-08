



A snow squall warning was in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday morning, creating issues for some area districts that chose to delay the school day due to ice and slick roads.

The snow squall warning was in effect until 9 a.m. for I-83 near Baltimore and until 8:30 a.m. for I-270, I-370, US-15 near Washington, DC. The warning was in effect for Carroll County, Harford County, Baltimore County, Montgomery County, and Cecil County.

Cecil and Harford County Public Schools are on a two-hour delay and report that some busses may be delayed due to the snow squall.

“We are experiencing unexpected snow squalls and weather conditions. We are operating on the 2 hour delay, but there may be bus delays. We ask for your patience & understanding as this weather event was not expected and our goal is student and staff safety,” tweeted Harford County Public Schools.

We are experiencing unexpected snow squalls and weather conditions. We are operating on the 2 hour delay, but there may be bus delays. We ask for your patience & understanding as this weather event was not expected and our goal is student and staff safety. — HCPS (@HCPSchools) January 8, 2020

“Brief snow squall this morning! CCPS will still operate on a 2-hour delay but bus drivers have been instructed to use caution if this occurs during their morning route, which may cause bus delays. As a reminder, parents can track your child’s bus location on the WheresTheBus app,” tweeted Cecil County Public Schools.

Brief snow squall this morning! CCPS will still operate on a 2-hour delay but bus drivers have been instructed to use caution if this occurs during their morning route, which may cause bus delays. As a reminder, parents can track your child's bus location on the WheresTheBus app. pic.twitter.com/2UVKTL73xe — CCPS (@CCPSMD) January 8, 2020

Also due to traffic delays and some accidents Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County Public Schools also warned parents about bus delays.

8:45 a.m, 1/8: There are considerable traffic delays in the Severn are due to the closure of Telegraph Rd north of Rt 32. This will impact buses to schools in the Arundel, Meade, and Old Mill clusters. All buses will make all stops, but may be delayed in getting to those stops. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) January 8, 2020

Forecasters say a snow squall has a history of producing more than 2 inches an hour of snowfall and lightning.

A snow squall warning continues until 9:00 AM EST for I-83 near Baltimore, MD. pic.twitter.com/k5QhCgwtdH — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 8, 2020

WJZ’s Marty Bass said the cold front moving across the region was not unexpected.

#mdwx Snow squalls continue to move by. Not unexpected. Back to sunny and windy weather soon enough. pic.twitter.com/IEC8C9sAHj — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 8, 2020

“This actually is coming in a couple of hours earlier, meaning skies will clear out, sunny and windy through noon,” said Bass.

Watch out for the quick moving snow squalls that take seconds to turn into blizzard conditions outside #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/92QlELx2U2 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) January 8, 2020

