BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So, things have been rough this first half of Saturday night’s divisional-round game against the Tennessee Titans for the Ravens.
Not only are the Ravens trailing behind into the second quarter, but quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his first interception since Week 14.
So where did their mojo go? Is there a reason for it out of their control, or are they just not showing up tonight?
CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported that Ravens coaches were having issues communicating with their headsets.
Per @EvanWashburn the Ravens headsets are malfunctioning.
Fun twist: the Titans don't have to turn theirs off because the Ravens are the home team. Onus on Baltimore to fix them.
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2020
There’s no word on if the headsets have been fixed, or when the issues initially began during the beginning of the game.
The Titans lead the Ravens 14-3.