ALL THINGS PURPLERavens vs. Titans Playing Now. Watch The Game Only On WJZ
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Post Game Show
    12:05 AMPurple Connection
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So, things have been rough this first half of Saturday night’s divisional-round game against the Tennessee Titans for the Ravens.

Not only are the Ravens trailing behind into the second quarter, but quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his first interception since Week 14.

So where did their mojo go? Is there a reason for it out of their control, or are they just not showing up tonight?

CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported that Ravens coaches were having issues communicating with their headsets.

There’s no word on if the headsets have been fixed, or when the issues initially began during the beginning of the game.

The Titans lead the Ravens 14-3.

Comments

Leave a Reply