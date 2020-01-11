BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keep up with the latest from the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans playoff game here!

The Ravens are hoping to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time since 2012.

LIVE UPDATES:

A field goal by Justin Tucker cuts the lead to 14-6 at the half. Ravens get the ball to start the third quarter.

Jackson starts to find his groove on the last drive of the half, drops the ball to Hollywood Brown and the rookie makes his best catch of the season.

Justin Tucker drills a 49-yard field goal to make the score 14-3 with 5:52 to play in the first half.

After missing his previous four throws, Jackson hits a wide open Hollywood Brown for a 30-yard reception.

Kalif Raymond turns Marlon Humphrey around on a double move, scores another touchdown.

#Ravens gamble on 4th down but Jackson can’t get the first. When I said start fast & set the tone in the trenches, this isn’t what I was talking about. #Titans ball…#TENvsBAL @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 12, 2020

Jonnu Smith makes a one-handed catch for the touchdown after Titans take turnover and score. Titans 7-0 into the second quarter.

Bad break for #Ravens. Lamar pass goes off the fingertips of Mark Andrews, intercepted by #Titans. What started as a great drive ends in a turnover…#TENvsBAL @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 12, 2020

Lamar’s pass goes off the fingertips of Mark Andrews and is intercepted by Titans.