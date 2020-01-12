TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run near the Towson Town Center on December 31st has died from their injuries.
Police said the victim, Tom Gluick, was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a truck. The driver then fled the scene.
Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Hit-And-Run Near Towson Town Center
Gluick was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but died this morning after several surgeries.
Shelia Garrity, Glucik’s former wife spoke out after the accident saying, “You look at him, even the side without broken bones, It’s like someone pummeled him.”
Glucik, who was living in Atlanta, was in town to visit Garrity. Police contacted her after he was hit.
“I come home to a note on my door from the Baltimore County Police to call in reference to Tom and you know my heart sank,” she said.
“He was airborne, like, you wouldn’t believe how high this 250-pound man flew into the air and then came down,” Garrity said.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police.