BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot in southwest Baltimore earlier Sunday evening, and another victim may be involved, police said.
At around 6:21 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of West North Avenue where they found a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim who was seeking treatment. Investigators have not ruled out that the walk-in shooting victim could be connected to the West North Avenue shooting.
Southwest District detectives were summoned to the scene an assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.