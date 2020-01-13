BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have announced the following reserve and future signings Monday morning:
LB Aaron Adeoye, DB Terrell Bonds, G Will Holden, DE Ufomba Kamalu, WR Sean Modster, DE Michael Onuoha, T R.J. Prince, TE Charles Scarff and WR Antoine Wesley.
We have made the following Reserve/Future signings:
LB Aaron Adeoye
DB Terrell Bonds
G Will Holden
DE Ufomba Kamalu
WR Sean Modster
DE Michael Onuoha
T R.J. Prince
TE Charles Scarff
WR Antoine Wesley
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2020
Fans are anxiously awaiting to hear which players, especially free agents, will remain on the team and who may get traded or dropped from the roster.
Here Are Some Key Pending Free Agents Going Into Ravens Offseason
Key pending free agents include:
- Michael Pierce
- Matthew Judon
- Patrick Onswuasor
- Jimmy Smith
- Anthony Levine
When asked about the camaraderie on the team and the unknowns after the season — who’ll be back — cornerback Brandon Carr said, “that’s the nature of the game.”
“We had a lot of guys, been a lot of great players for us this year, teams are going to be calling for them,” Carr added. “This is still a business and guys have aspirations to take care of their families and further their careers.”
The no. 1-seeded Ravens ended their season Saturday after a 28-12 loss to the Titans in the divisional playoffs.