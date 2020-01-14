  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Food Recall, Lipari Foods, Local TV, Recall, sandwich recall, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to foodservice and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The affected product can be identified as the following:

  • Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich
  • Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
  • Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
  • Meat Lover’s Sub
  • Pub Burger
  • Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub
  • Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
  • Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them.

Comments

Leave a Reply