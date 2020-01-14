BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to foodservice and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The affected product can be identified as the following:
- Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich
- Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
- Meat Lover’s Sub
- Pub Burger
- Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
- Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them.