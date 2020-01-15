



More details were revealed Wednesday about the “unsettling” arrest of 76-year-old grandmother Rena Mellerson in Baltimore County last week.

According to attorney J Wyndal Gordon, who’s representing the family, a Baltimore County police officer “flipped her and slammed her to the ground” outside her Lochearn home. Police allegedly wanted to talk to Mellerson’s granddaughter, Cierra Floyd, about an incident that occurred in Windsor Mill earlier Friday afternoon.

Gordon said Floyd called police to 74 Western Winds Circle around 3:52 p.m. for a disturbance involving a child with autism, who got off a bus transporting him home from Sheppard Pratt.

While on the bus, Gordon said, the child was allegedly assaulting other children on the bus. Once he was off the bus, the child continued this behavior and was confronted by two adults, including Floyd, who tried to intervene.

Awaiting a press conference with grandmother arrested and thrown down and arrested by a Baltimore County police officer; chief and county executive have called for an investigation but have yet to release officer body-worn camera video. @wjz pic.twitter.com/n8XyymXDMu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 15, 2020

Instead, the child allegedly tried to assault the women and damaged their vehicles near a bus stop.

When the Baltimore County Police Cpl. Brennan arrived at the scene, Gordon said the officer was allegedly rude and “condescending” to Floyd, who then went inside her home when she felt that Brennan wasn’t helping.

Later, Floyd left her home to go pick up her children from her grandmother’s home. Unbeknownst to her, she was followed by Cpl. Brennan.

When Cpl. Brennan arrived he “pounded” on Mellerson’s front door, Gordon said.

When the grandmother opened the door, Brennan allegedly tried to force his way into the home. Mellerson tried to understand what was going on and “demanded” the officer stay outside or produce a warrant, Gordon added.

Cpl. Brennan continued to try to get into the home, allegedly discharging pepper spray inside the home and also deploying his Taser into the wall. A 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, who were inside the home, inhaled the pepper spray. The children were screaming and crying, Gordon said.

Mellerson let the Brennan into her home and she was taken into custody without incident. That’s when another officer, Ofc. Schmidt arrived on the scene and took Mellerson from Brennan.

It was Ofc. Schmidt who allegedly threw Mellerson to the ground.

Gordon called Schmidt’s conduct “sadistic,” “misogynistic” and “violent” that even Cpl. Brennan “admonished police officer Schmidt” and told him to “take it easy.”

Floyd was then removed from the home in police custody without further incident, Gordon said. She, too, inhaled pepper spray which made it difficult to breathe due to her asthma.

“I hope this will never happen to anyone else again,” Mellerson said at a press conference Wednesday. “It’s not a good feeling.”

The 76-year-old said she’s in pain. When Cp. Brennan came to her home, Mellerson said she was inside talking on the phone and watching television.

Mellerson’s daughter Barbara Mellerson said she doesn’t believe the officers had the proper training.

According to Barbara, when Ofc. Schmidt had her mother on the ground he said, “The f***, you don’t know any English? Put your hands behind your back.”

She said if the officers aren’t fired they need sensitivity training.

“A reprimand is not going to be justice for me,” Barbara said. “You can reprimand them, but I want them terminated.”

“My mother was not difficult, you had no business at her house,” Barbara added. “You stuck your foot in her door. You were trespassing. You were breaking and entering. If it was his mother, how would he feel?”

She said police officers are still sitting outside her door watching Floyd with her daughter.

“I’m not a criminal, my daughter is not a criminal,” Barbara added. “They always turn it on the victim.”

Barbara said the family is also now getting targetting by trolls, calling her daughter, Floyd, names.

“I don’t think you need the training to know not to slam a 76-year-old woman to the ground,” Gordon said. “I don’t think you need classes for that.”

The attorney said that these officers are “disgracing the badge that many officers wear proudly and do their jobs every day, putting their lives in danger.”

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt ordered an investigation into the incident.

Hyatt said a bystander recorded video of an interaction between officers and two people that she said is “unsettling to watch and raises concerns.”

Police will review the body camera footage from the arrest.

“I thank the individual who taped the incident — our residents are important partners in our communities. We hold our officers to a high standard of accountability,” Hyatt said. “Maintaining the trust of those who live, work and visit Baltimore County is paramount as we continue to work together to keep communities safe.”

Both women were charged in the incident.

The counts against the grandmother, if found guilty, would mean 20 years or more in jail.

“It’s outrageous she had to go through that,” Gordon added.

He added that Floyd was just calling police about a disturbance, but that “Cpl. Brennan showed up to the neighborhood with attitude, not gratitude.”

“Every resident of the Baltimore County community deserves to be treated with respect by law enforcement,” he said. “This video raises serious concerns and warrants a full and thorough investigation. I have spoken with Chief Hyatt about this encounter, and she has assured me that there will be a complete review of [sic] entire incident.”

Neighbors said officers were there to speak with the woman’s granddaughter.

“She’s human,” Ethel Joy, a Baltimore County resident, said. “She’s someone’s mother, grandmother, sister… She’s my friend. To see them treat her that way, I didn’t like it at all.”

Neighbors told WJZ the woman has lived on the block for decades with no problems.