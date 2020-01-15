



State and local leaders met Wednesday in Annapolis to talk about long-term funding solutions for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

In late May, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra management announced it was canceling the 2019 summer season to address millions of dollars in losses over the past decade.

The decision caught musicians completely off guard, but after weeks off the job and numerous pickets and negotiation sessions, both sides reached a one-year agreement in September.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Gifted $7.25M By Local Philanthropists

Baltimore Delegate Maggie McIntosh said she believes the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra made great progress.

“Part of the work of this workgroup is to help negotiate,” McIntosh said. “Help both management and the musicians negotiate a contract moving forward that will be fiscally sustainable.”

This year, the state pledged $1.6 million to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra also announced that it had secured $6 million in operating funds and a $1.25 million endowment to help with its multi-year planning efforts.

“It’s very important that we take a comprehensive look at the BSO and that we take a data-driven approach with robust analysis to help ensure that we’re making decisions based on facts,” Peter Kjome, President of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, said.

Kjome also said that he’s working on a report which will be presented to the General Assembly in February.