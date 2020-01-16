Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The victim in a fatal shooting in Catonsville Wednesday evening was hours away from celebrating his 30th birthday, police said.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Belle Grove Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Baltimore County Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Catonsville
The victim, later identified as Arnold Gilbert Burr, II, 29, of Gwynn Oak, was pronounced dead at the scene. He would have turned 30 on Thursday, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.