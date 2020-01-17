ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Despite a slight dip in his approval rating, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan remains the second-most popular governor in the United States, a new Morning Consult survey found.
The survey, conducted between October 1 and December 31, found 69 percent of Marylanders approved of Hogan’s job performance, down one percent from the third quarter of 2019. Sixteen percent of respondents said they disapprove of the job Hogan is doing as governor.
Hogan’s approval rating has been as high as 73 percent in early 2017 in Morning Consult surveys.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon came out on top with a 69 percent approval rating and an 11 percent disapproval rating. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker fell from first to third; 69 percent of respondents approve of his job performance while 19 percent disapprove.
All 10 of the top 10 governors with the highest approval ratings are Republicans.