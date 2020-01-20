  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found inside a burning car in northeast Baltimore Monday night, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 bock of St. Lo Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a fire. They were able to put out the fire but then reportedly found a body.

It’s not immediately clear if the person died from the fire or before the flames broke out.

The case is under investigation.

