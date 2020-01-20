Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found inside a burning car in northeast Baltimore Monday night, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the 2800 bock of St. Lo Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a fire. They were able to put out the fire but then reportedly found a body.
It’s not immediately clear if the person died from the fire or before the flames broke out.
BREAKING | Vehicle fire near/on Lake Clifton Campus. I was pushed back away from the scene shortly after arriving. Police are still on scene investigating the cause of the fire. @wjz #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/OlNfxOS8Ie
— C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) January 21, 2020
The case is under investigation.