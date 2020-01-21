Comments
WINDSOR MILL, MD. (WJZ) — A man who was critically injured in a house fire in Windsor Mill on Monday has died, officials said.
The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Ridge Road. At least a dozen fire engines were called since the area does not have fire hydrants.
Firefighters found Ronald Eugene Wallace, 71, just inside the front door on the main level of the home. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
A large part of the first floor collapsed into the basement, which forced fire personnel to evacuate and made it difficult by Baltimore County Fire investigators to examine the scene.
The fire remains under investigation.