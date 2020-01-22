Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Middle River man was charged in the Jan. 11 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Richard Pearson.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Middle River man was charged in the Jan. 11 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Richard Pearson.
Baltimore police officers were called to the 1400 block of Broening Highway around 2:34 p.m. for a reported shooting.
12 Shot, 5 Fatally In Baltimore On Saturday
There they found Pearson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Officers later identified Ronald Haskins as a suspect and searched his home where they found a loaded firearm.
Haskins was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, police said Wednesday.