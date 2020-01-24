LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Travelers looking to head south for a late spring break or a summer vacation will have more flights to choose from when flying from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Budget airline Spirit on Friday announced it’s upping the number of daily flights from BWI to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to four beginning on April 22.
Spirit is also adding more flights from BWI to Orlando International Airport in Florida and San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico. Planes to Orlando will run three to four times daily depending on the day starting in April, while the additional flights to Puerto Rico will start on May 21.
The company said it’s also launching a daily non-stop service from BWI to El Salvador International Airport in May.
Last month, fellow budget carrier Frontier Airlines announced it would be launching non-stop flights from BWI to Miami International Airport as well as to San Juan and El Salvador.