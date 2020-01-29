



Davon Carter and Clifton Mosley were found guilty on all counts in the 2016 murder of a Baltimore teacher’s aide Latrina Ashburne.

Ashburne, a 41-year-old teacher’s aide that was shot and killed outside her home in Park Heights, in what police believe to be a case of mistaken identity.

On the morning of May 27, 2016, she was shot and killed outside of her home on Rosalind Avenue in Park Heights, but prosecutors said she was not the intended target.

They said two men, Davon Carter and Clifton Mosley, meant to kill Ashburne’s neighbor, a whistleblower in a Medicaid fraud case.

Related Coverage:

In their closing argument, prosecutors recapped the events leading up to the murder, including the connection with the fraud case.

They showed surveillance video and photos and explained how Carter, who they said was the trigger man, didn’t have a clear view of the home that Ashburne came out of, causing him to kill the wrong person, as Mosley waited nearby as the getaway driver.

They also said that Carter went down to Myrtle Beach immediately after the shooting as a cover.

Carter and Mosley were found guilty on murder, conspiracy and witness retaliation charges.

WJZ’s Sean Streicher was in court Wednesday and will have more on this story.