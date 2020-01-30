Comments
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — The funeral arrangements are set for an east Baltimore rapper known as “Dee Dave,” who was shot and killed in an Essex parking lot last week.
David L. King Jr. was killed early Friday morning the double shooting happened around 5:11 a.m. at the Kings Mill Apartment complex in the 900 block of Holgate Drive.
East Baltimore Rapper ‘Dee Dave’ Killed In Essex Double Shooting
The local rapper worked full time as a Baltimore Gas & Electric contractor, according to his family. He was supposed to fly to Atlanta on Friday for a show.
The family viewing will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Calvin B. Scruggs Funeral home on E. Preston Street, with a public viewing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, family members and the community will be invited to remember him at a wake at 9:30 a.m. and funeral at 10:30 a.m. at the Eastern United Methodist Church.