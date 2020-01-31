Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo says its “local football experts” have picked the team they expect to win the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Harry and Lloyd the miniature donkeys went with the San Francisco 49ers over the Kansas City Chiefs, going straight for the football-shaped treat container with the 49ers’ logo on it.
“There was no hee-hawing about it,” a zoo spokesperson said in an email. “The miniature Mediterranean donkeys picked the San Francisco treat, thus foretelling the 49ers as the next Super Bowl champs.”
Last year, the duo split their predictions, with Lloyd choosing the Los Angeles Rams and Harry correctly picking the New England Patriots.
Watch their full prediction video below: