SPECIAL ELECTIONThe Special Primary Election For Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Is Tuesday. Here’s What You Need To Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Chad Arrington, Chad Focus, Local TV, Talkers, Wire fraud


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland rapper pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud conspiracy in which he reportedly misspent more than $4 million from his employer to promote his music.

Chad Arrington, 32, of Randallstown, was indicted last year and accused of using the credit card from his employer to promote his rap persona “Chad Focus.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

According to his guilty plea, Arrington and four co-conspirators used the card to spend more than $1.5 million from the co-conspirators’ companies without permission. The co-conspirators would then funnel money back to Arrington.

Among the purchases were sound equipment, instruments, travel expenses and clothing, according to the plea agreement.

The plea agreement said Arrington also worked with two of the co-conspirators to create false entries on the credit card statement and also forged his supervisor’s signature on documents.

Arrington will have to pay more than $4.1 million in restitution, officials said.

He’s set to be sentenced on May 14.

Comments

Leave a Reply