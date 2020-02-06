Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eric Weddle announced Thursday he is retiring.
The former Ravens safety put out the message on Twitter.
It's been REAL @NFL @Chargers @Ravens @RamsNFL! TEAMMATES, COACHES and others I LOVE y'all. We had a GREAT RUN!!!!! ✌✌#BEARDOUT 🎤 pic.twitter.com/C3VGwnMCc7
— Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 6, 2020
His former team the Ravens congratulated him on his “fantastic career.”
Congratulations on a fantastic career, @weddlesbeard.
The NFL will miss you. pic.twitter.com/3cngEWsGyi
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 6, 2020
This story is developing.