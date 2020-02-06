Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hold on to your hats; Friday is going to be gusty!
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of Maryland beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and ending mid-afternoon.
Maryland will see sustained winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour for much of the day with gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour.
Skies will clear Friday morning after showers overnight. The same cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the South will also bring us cooler temperatures; we’ll fall back closer to normal with highs in the mid- to upper-40s over the weekend.
