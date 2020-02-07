BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Maryland Friday morning.
Survey crews determined an EF-1 tornado touched down in northeastern Cecil County near the Pine Hill Apartments in Elkton.
NWS crews are still trying to determine the tornado’s path and estimated wind speed; more information is expected to come Friday night or Saturday.
A survey team from our office has confirmed a tornado of preliminary intensity EF-1 touched down in northeastern Cecil County, MD this morning. Additional details will follow in a later statement. https://t.co/DZJ9DV7z8V #MDwx
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 7, 2020
Elsewhere in Marland, NWS survey crews are out surveying damage to see if any other tornadoes touched down. Significant damage was reported in parts of Montgomery, Frederick and Carroll counties.
