



Hundreds of people gathered near Roland Park Elementary Middle School in Baltimore Friday morning calling for change in the wake of a heated argument last month in which a racial slur was hurled at students.

In late January, Principal Amanda Brown sent a letter to families saying students were involved in a “disturbing” argument during which “community members used demeaning language towards our students.” She vowed to reach out to neighboring businesses and community leaders to “discuss these events and how we can work together to support our kids and have a nurturing community moving forward.”

Roland Park Elementary Middle School Community Outraged After Person Hurls Racial Slur At Students

Friday, students, parents and community members from Roland Park and surrounding areas packed Roland Avenue to denouncing racism.

“We’re here to show love should trump hate and that (the) color of the skin is not a reason to insult anyone,” one parent said.

“It shouldn’t be something a kid like my age should have to deal with,” seventh-grader Michael Scott said.

The demonstrators said they hope their coming together shows the community is united.

“We have their back, we want them to feel safe, we want them to feel comfortable. we want them to know there are people in this community that genuinely love them,” said Lauren Bynum.

Attendees said their work doesn’t end here and that they hope to keep the conversation of racial equality and justice alive for future generations.

“Just bring some love — spread some love man. We’re all alike,” parent Darryl Green said.