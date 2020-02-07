



A line of severe weather is moving through the area Friday morning, bringing damaging hail and winds as well as triggering tornado warnings.

Several tornado warnings were issued for Howard, Frederick and Montgomery counties earlier Friday, but have since expired.

Severe weather is possible Friday morning, Pockets of severe thunderstorms, lightning and hail are possible and strong winds are also possible.

Maryland Weather: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of State

White Ground Road and Darnestown Road, trees down, wires down, debris in Road, high water/street flooding, road blocked pic.twitter.com/qK2W0vmGci — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2020

In Frederick County, strong winds brought down wires closing Rt. 75 and Rt. 80.

MEMA ALERT: Tornado Warning for Carroll and Frederick County in MD until 8:15am. #mdwx — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) February 7, 2020

In Carroll County, 2,000 people are without power after the severe storms rolled through the region.

Residents were encouraged to take cover in a sturdy building on the lowest level possible during the tornado warnings.

You should try to go to a windowless interior room. If that is not possible, stay away from all windows and try to be in the center of the room.

Montgomery County Police said they are responding to reports of traffic lights out, trees down, and wires down around the area. They urge residents to treat non-functioning lights as 4-way stops.

Multiple reports of trees and wires down from Mount Airy, Green Valley, New Market, and Libertytown areas. Several road closures. Please travel with caution. — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) February 7, 2020

Frederick County Fire said they are also responding to multiple reports of trees and wires down. They urge everyone to travel with caution.

🚨 Multiple closures & major delays on Route 28 (Darnestown Rd) in Poolesville area due to weather-related issues. AVOID Rt 28. Rt 28 & White Ground Rd: multiple trees down, collision. Rt 28 & Whites Ferry Rd: trees down, Rt 28 & Beallsville Rd: debris, poles, wires in road. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 7, 2020

New event. Tornado Warning from 2/7/2020 7:46 AM to 8:15 AM EST for Frederick County, MD. For more information, please monitor local news media or visit https://t.co/idcU09qAbn — Emergency Management (@FCG_DEM) February 7, 2020

