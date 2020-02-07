  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A line of severe weather is moving through the area Friday morning, bringing damaging hail and winds as well as triggering tornado warnings.

Several tornado warnings were issued for Howard, Frederick and Montgomery counties earlier Friday, but have since expired.

Severe weather is possible Friday morning, Pockets of severe thunderstorms, lightning and hail are possible and strong winds are also possible.

Maryland Weather: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of State

 

In Frederick County, strong winds brought down wires closing Rt. 75 and Rt. 80.

In Carroll County, 2,000 people are without power after the severe storms rolled through the region.

Residents were encouraged to take cover in a sturdy building on the lowest level possible during the tornado warnings.

You should try to go to a windowless interior room. If that is not possible, stay away from all windows and try to be in the center of the room.

Montgomery County Police said they are responding to reports of traffic lights out, trees down, and wires down around the area. They urge residents to treat non-functioning lights as 4-way stops.

Frederick County Fire said they are also responding to multiple reports of trees and wires down. They urge everyone to travel with caution.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on this storm.

