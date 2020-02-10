  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Say hello to Fennel!

That’s the name given to the second African penguin chick that hatched this season.

Each of the penguins born during this breeding season is named after spices; the zoo picks a different naming theme each year.

The first penguin hatched this season was named Sage.

To celebrate Fennel, the zoo and McCormick came out with a recipe for fennel Alaskan Pacific cod.

