BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Say hello to Fennel!
That’s the name given to the second African penguin chick that hatched this season.
Each of the penguins born during this breeding season is named after spices; the zoo picks a different naming theme each year.
The first penguin hatched this season was named Sage.
The second African penguin chick to hatch this season has been given a spicy name. Say hello to Fennel! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/gFZ2YRgO11
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) February 10, 2020
To celebrate Fennel, the zoo and McCormick came out with a recipe for fennel Alaskan Pacific cod.