BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s only the beginning of February, and already there’s been more murders in Baltimore than this time last year.
Thirty-nine people have been killed so far in 2020. That’s compared to 29 at this time last year.
Non-deadly shootings, however, are down compared to last year.
Governor Hogan responded to the violence in Baltimore, calling it an urgent crisis.
In a statement to WJZ, he said, in part:
“If the legislature does nothing else over the next 55 days, they must pass our proposals to finally put an end to the bloodshed in our streets. There can be no more excuses and no more delays.”