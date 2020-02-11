DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A team of volunteers rescued a 1-month-old gray seal pup who was found injured and stranded along a Delaware beach over the weekend.
The Lewes-based Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute was called Saturday afternoon to a lifesaving station south of Dewey Beach to help the distressed female pup, The Delaware News Journal reported. The 3-foot-long (1-meter-long) baby had suffered serious wounds to her neck and flippers, the institute said in a Facebook post.
She’s since been taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for treatment, Executive Director Suzanne Thurman told the newspaper on Monday.
Rescuers named the seal India because she was found by the Indian River Inlet, but Thurman said she’ll likely be renamed during her recovery.
Officials didn’t say whether India would be turned to the ocean afterward.
The marine institute said it will post updates when they become available.
