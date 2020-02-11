



The smash-hit Wicked is back in Baltimore, returning to the Hippodrome Theater for the fourth time.

WJZ’s Amy Kawata got a behind-the-scenes look as crews were setting the stage Tuesday.

Before the theater comes alive on Wednesday night, the race is on to make sure the show is ready by curtain call.

How You Can See ‘Wicked’ For $25 At Baltimore’s Hippodrome

“It’s kind of organized chaos,” said Steve Quinn, Wicked’s company manager. “But it takes us about two and a half days to put everything into the theater.”

It takes 13 semi-trucks filled with costumes, equipment, and intricate set designs to transform the stage into the land of Oz.

“We’re set in a timeless universe and when you walk into the Hippodrome and you see the map of Oz and you see the dragon hanging over your head,” Quinn said.

The 70-member crew of the award-winning musical Wicked promises to bring a taste of Broadway right to your backyard in Charm City.

“You’re going to go somewhere else for the next two and a half hours,” he said, “which is kind of nice in this day and age kindof escape everything that’s happening outside and around the world and have some fun.”

They’re here to tell the untold true story of the witches of Oz, promising to send spirits soaring to heights you’ll never forget.

“I hear this time and time again from people that have seen the show multiple times, that each time they see it they pick up something different,” said David O’Brien, Wicked production stage manager. “And they go I don’t remember that from last time.”

Production crews and cast members say it’s much more than just a musical.

Wicked will take the audience through a journey of love, loss and the power of friendship. Plus, you can’t forget a little dash of magic.

“I think we’ve all had a relationship with the Wizard of Oz and whether you’re that familiar or not,” Quinn said. “I think that when you see our show, our director likes to say if the camera moved about three feet to the left or right that’s the story of Wicked.”

Ticket prices range from $70 to $148 on Ticketmaster. You can also try to get $25 lottery tickets on the day of the show.

The show will run for four weeks until March 8.