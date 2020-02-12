BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Marshal’s office is reporting that two officers are injured in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore and that the suspect is dead.

The two officers were responded to an attempted murder warrant out of Pennsylvania just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedonia and Radecke Avenues at the Garden Village Apartment in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s office confirms that the two injured officers are a Baltimore city and Baltimore County police officer that were working on a task force with the U.S Marshal’s office.

Baltimore County Police have also confirmed that one of the officers is a Baltimore County officer.

Right now WJZ has confirmed that at least one injured officer is getting treatment at Shock Trauma.

WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner said the U.S. Marshal’s condition is unknown.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is inside the hospital, along with Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is also at the hospital.

Chopper 13 is over the scene where crime tape can be seen around the parking lot of the apartment complex. There does not appear to be a manhunt for any suspects at this time.

Residents of the apartments can be seen walking to the complex to get into the homes around the large police scene. There is no information on what residents are being told in that complex.

WJZ’s Paul Gessler said “too many police cars to count,” along Cedonia Avenue. ATF Special Agents are also on the scene.

MTA has suspended some service in the area, and Baltimore OEM tweeted out to expect road closures for the time being. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Lombard Street near the hospital is also closed and traffic is being redirected.

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren spoke to an eyewitness who heard some 15 shots and then saw an almost immediate police presence on the scene.

Federal agents may be involved in a case if they are trying to serve a warrant or working on an investigation for a federal judge case- though we don’t know the circumstances at this time.

