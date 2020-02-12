  • WJZ 13On Air

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for a 71-year-old missing man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Geer was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Foxville Road near the Rod & Gun Club in Hagerstown.

State police ask if anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Geer to call 301-766-3800.

