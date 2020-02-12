Comments
HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for a 71-year-old missing man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Stephen Geer was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Foxville Road near the Rod & Gun Club in Hagerstown.
#MISSING @mdsp is requesting the public's assistance in locating Stephen Geer, 71, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. yesterday on Foxville Road near the Rod & Gun Club in Hagerstown. Please call 301-766-3800 with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Geer. #Share pic.twitter.com/wzBeCrAPyZ
— MD State Police (@MDSP) February 12, 2020
State police ask if anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Geer to call 301-766-3800.