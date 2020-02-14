Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A serious crash closed part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Friday, officials said.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police said a disabled vehicle was reported on the Inner Loop of the bridge around 10 a.m. Before crews arrived, a crash occurred involving the disabled vehicle.
A man’s body was found in the waters below, police confirmed. It’s unclear if the man was ejected during the crash or if he was outside of his vehicle and bumped over.
Marine units recovered the man’s body, police said.
All lanes of the bridge have reopened as of 12:10 p.m.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and reported seeing two vehicles damaged.
