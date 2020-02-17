BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a man killed in a trench collapse in Baltimore in 2018 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.
Kyle Hancock was working on a sewer line near the Clifton Park pool when a trench caved in, burying him alive.
Rescue workers tried to save the 20-year-old but were unsuccessful; his body was recovered 10 hours later.
Attorneys representing Hancock’s family told WJZ the suit is meant to send a message and ensure no other family has to suffer a preventable loss.
Attorney Ethan Nochumowitz sent a statement reading:
“Kyle’s family is devastated by his untimely passing at just twenty years-young, and they are singularly focused on ensuring that no other family ever has to suffer such a preventable loss. This lawsuit should send a message to other contractors that long-established industry standards that apply to excavation safety must not be ignored.”
In November 2018, the state recommended a $275,000 fine against R.F. Warder Company, the company working on the project.