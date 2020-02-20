



There have been 44 homicides so far this year in Baltimore and with crime numbers up from 2019, Baltimore officials are feeling the pressure to address the violence.

City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced a major arrest Thursday and said the department has made 20 other homicide arrests so far in 2020.

Harrison announced the arrest of 39-year-old Martin Brooks in the murder of a Baltimore mother and deli owner Carmen Rodriguez. Rodriguez was gunned down inside her Patterson Park deli on Dec. 22, 2019 in front of her children.

Martin Brooks Charged In Murder Of Baltimore Mother Carmen Rodriguez Inside Kim’s Deli

He also announced the arrests of Nelson McNorton, Dominique Byrd, Deshon Thomas and Terreze Hinton in four other city homicides. Police have not yet released details on their charges.

Harrison said the department is working alongside several agencies to take repeat, violent offenders off the streets.

“Every shooting, every murder, every violent crime that occurs in our city is unacceptable,” said Harrison.

The commissioner again encourages city residents to report crimes and reminded them that they could do so anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers. Harrison also mentioned the rewards program that compensates tipsters who give police information that will help lead to an arrest.

“Bringing closure to families who have lost loved ones in the city is personal to me,” said Mayor Jack Young. “No one should have to go through the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence.”

Young said he’s committed to ending the violence.