BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in the murder of a Baltimore mother inside her Patterson Park deli.
Martin Brooks was charged in the murder of 29-year-old Carmen Rodriguez, who was fatally shot in front of her children inside Kim’s Deli on Dec. 22, 2019.
Police have been searching for her killer for months and although they arrested another man and charged him in connection with the shooting, they hadn’t yet arrested the alleged gunman.
Rodriguez was working alone inside her store in the 100 block of N Kenwood Avenue when suspects entered the store and demanded money. She handed them the money but was still gunned down in front of her children.
The mother of four, who recently had a baby, was described as a loving and hardworking woman. Several memorials were held in her honor.
ATF Offering $5K Reward For Arrest Of Suspect In Murder Of Carmen Rodriguez Shot At Kim’s Deli
Kim’s Deli has been closed since the shooting.