



Headed to a Baltimore Orioles game this year? Here’s what you need to know about Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Camden Yards is home to the three-time World Series champion Baltimore Orioles. The stadium opened in 1992 at an estimated cost of $110 million. Camden Yards has a capacity of 45,971 with the installation of club level and upper deck seating.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards sits adjacent to M&T Bank Stadium, home to the two-time Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.

Orioles fans can enjoy the latest in technology, including high definition video screens, when they visit the ballpark.

How To Get To Oriole Park at Camden Yards

PARKING: General parking on a day of game basis is available at Oriole Park in Lots F, G, and H.

Limited parking may also be offered in Lot B and C on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash and credit card payments are accepted at all Orioles parking lots. Off-site, over 30,000 spaces are located in garages and open lots throughout the downtown/Inner Harbor area within a short walk of Camden Yards.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Light Rail: The light rail is available for fans to take into Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The light rail is 29.5 miles and has 33 total stops. It runs from Hunt Valley in Baltimore County to downtown Baltimore. Interactive maps to plan your trip on the light rail are available on the MTA’s website.

Metro Subway: The Metro Subway has 14 stations and runs 15.5 total miles through downtown Baltimore, from Johns Hopkins Hospital, all the way to Owings Mills.

MTA BUS: On Sunday’s there is a multitude of local buses that stop near Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

STADIUM BAG POLICY: All items that are allowed into the ballpark will be inspected. Purses, diaper bags, backpacks, and camera bags will be permitted into the ballpark, but items must fit into a 16″ x 16″ x 8″ box. Bags on wheels are prohibited.

PERMITTED ITEMS – The following items ARE PERMITTED into Camden Yards:

Purses

Diaper bags

Backpacks

Camera bags

Banners and signs

Blankets, tarps, coats, jackets and binoculars

Food is allowed to be brought in a clear, plastic bag

PROHIBITED ITEMS – The following items are PROHIBITED from entering into Camden Yards:

Hard-sided coolers

Thermoses

Glass bottles

Cans

Alcoholic beverages

Large bags or over-sized items

Bags on wheels

Admission Policy:

For all Orioles home games, Gates A and H will open two hours prior to game time to allow fans to enter the park. Gate D will also open two hours prior to game time exclusively for Birdland Members to access the lower level seating bowl, and before Friday and Saturday home games, Birdland Members can access the lower bowl 2 ½ hours prior to game time.

All other gates will open 90 minutes prior to game time. All gate opening times are subject to change.

Re-entry into Camden Yards is NOT PERMITTED.

Guests will not be permitted to enter the stadium if they are visibly intoxicated.

OPENING DAY:

The Orioles will open their season on Thursday, March 26, against the New York Yankees.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

For the complete schedule, and to buy single-game tickets, click here.