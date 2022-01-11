Oriole Park at Camden Yards, set to celebrate its 30th anniversary season in 2022, has seen 5,911 home runs since opening in 1992. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Oriole Park at Camden Yards is being altered for the first time in more than 20 years to create what the Orioles call “a playing field that is fair for both pitchers and hitters.”

According to Orioles correspondence to Birdland members — who hold seats that will be eliminated by the change — the team has decided to push back and raise the left-field wall. It’s the first alteration since the 2001 season, when the team added up to seven feet to the outfield. That change was undone the next year.

The left-field wall is currently 333 feet down the left-field line and is seven feet tall. The wall will be pushed back as much as 30 feet at varying points, and the wall will grow five feet taller by the start of the 2022 season, the correspondence said.

Moving the wall back and making it higher could change a park known for its propensity for home runs. The decision was made after “extensive research” by the team’s Baseball Operations and Analytics departments.

In 2021, the Orioles pitchers had a league-worst ERA and gave up 258 home runs in Major League Baseball. At O

“While Oriole Park will remain a hitter’s ballpark, it will no longer be an outlier among the parks,” the team said.

The team assured Birdland members they’ll still have the best seats in the house. Though they’ll be moving further from the infield and the home plate, the team said members will maintain their proximity to the field.

The change comes as Oriole Park celebrates its 30th anniversary. The park opened in 1991 and ushered in a new era of downtown stadiums with retro-design features.