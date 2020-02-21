  • WJZ 13On Air

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Pasadena Shell station.

The robbery happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 8600 block of Fort Smallwood Road. Police said the male suspect walked inside and announced he was a robber.

It’s unclear what was taken. No one was hurt.

Police Searching For Royal Farms Robbery Suspect In Pasadena

Police are investigating whether the robbery is connected to another robbery at a nearby Royal Farms convenience store early last Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

