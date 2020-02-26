Filed Under:coronavirus, COVD-19, Local TV, Maryland, novel coronavirus, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news


RICHMOND, Va. (WJZ) — A person in northern Virginia is being tested for the coronavirus, the state’s health department reported Wednesday.

Few other details are available, including where in northern Virginia the person is from.

A person in southwest Virginia is also being tested for the coronavirus, which scientists are now calling COVID-19.

So far, eight people in Virginia have been tested for the virus; six have come back negative.

In Maryland, two people tested negative for the virus.

