RICHMOND, Va. (WJZ) — A person in northern Virginia is being tested for the coronavirus, the state’s health department reported Wednesday.
Few other details are available, including where in northern Virginia the person is from.
A person in southwest Virginia is also being tested for the coronavirus, which scientists are now calling COVID-19.
So far, eight people in Virginia have been tested for the virus; six have come back negative.
In Maryland, two people tested negative for the virus.