BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gordon Ramsay is in town for some secret project in Ellicott City and a competition at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Horseshoe Casino.
So in between all the business, he spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens Friday.
Gordon Ramsay’s Reality Show Spotted Filming In Ellicott City
Ramsey got a custom jersey and even got to kick a ball on the field.
Hey @ravens did I do well enough at our mini #NFLCombine ??? Thx for the lesson @Sam_Koch4 pic.twitter.com/pv6duT6osB
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 28, 2020
“Thx for the lesson,” Ramsay tweeted.