BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gordon Ramsay is in town for some secret project in Ellicott City and a competition at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Horseshoe Casino.

So in between all the business, he spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens Friday.

Gordon Ramsay’s Reality Show Spotted Filming In Ellicott City

Ramsey got a custom jersey and even got to kick a ball on the field.

“Thx for the lesson,” Ramsay tweeted.

