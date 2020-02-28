Filed Under:harp seal rescued, Local TV, Maryland, National Aquarium, Ocean City, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A harp seal rescued Sunday is receiving treatment at the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center.

Nicknamed Amelia Bedelia after a popular storybook character, she was rescued from Ocean City, Maryland on Feb. 23.

Juvenile Harp seal, Amelia Bedelia, in rehab at the Animal Care and Rescue Center | February 25, 2020 Credit: Mark Moody, National Aquarium

It’s determined she was suffering from extreme dehydration and is now receiving the fluids combined with a tube feeding.

Amelia is joining gray seal pup Pippi Longstocking in the aquarium’s long-term rehabilitation facility.

Pippi was rescued from Dewey Beach, Delaware on Feb. 8. She too is recovering from dehydration as well as malnourishment and an infected front flipper.

 

