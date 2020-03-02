By Rachael Cardin
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Keith Davis, Kevin Jones, Local TV, Murder Trial, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A motion for a new trial for convicted murderer Keith Davis has been denied by a Baltimore judge Monday morning.

Back in July, Jones was found guilty in the 2015 killing of security guard Kevin Jones.

Authorities said Davis shot and killed Kevin Jones in 2015 as Jones walked to his job at Pimlico racetrack.

Previous Coverage:

Jurors in Davis’ first and third trials failed to reach a verdict; jurors in the second trial found him guilty but a judge threw out the verdict because information about a key witness was not disclosed.

Rachael Cardin

Comments

Leave a Reply