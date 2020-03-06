Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Senate voted 44-1 Friday in favor of a proposed $375 million plan that would overhaul the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as part of an effort to keep the Preakness Stakes in the city.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Senate voted 44-1 Friday in favor of a proposed $375 million plan that would overhaul the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as part of an effort to keep the Preakness Stakes in the city.
The bill, which passed unanimously through the Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee last week, calls for the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to pay for renovations at Pimlico and Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Pimlico Overhaul Plan Clears Senate Budget Committee
- Maryland Lawmakers Consider Nearly $400M Plan To Revitalize Pimlico, Keep Preakness In Baltimore
- ‘Everyone Is Coming Together’ | Baltimore Continues Fight To Keep Preakness At Pimlico, Add Year-Round Attractions
- City Officials Confident In New Plan To Keep Preakness At Pimlico
- $375M Deal Keeping Preakness At Baltimore’s Pimlico To Rebuild 149-Year-Old Racetrack, Add Grocery Store, Hotel On Site
In a statement, Alan Rifkin, counsel for the Maryland Jockey Club and the Preakness Stakes praised the Senate’s vote.
“We greatly appreciate the Senate’s support for the Racing and Community Development Act of 2020, and we look forward to the House‘s consideration of this historic and transformational legislation in the coming days,” Rifkin said.
The bill now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.