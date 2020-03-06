LATEST3 Maryland coronavirus patients contracted illness on a cruise
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Senate voted 44-1 Friday in favor of a proposed $375 million plan that would overhaul the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as part of an effort to keep the Preakness Stakes in the city.

The bill, which passed unanimously through the Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee last week, calls for the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to pay for renovations at Pimlico and Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County.

In a statement, Alan Rifkin, counsel for the Maryland Jockey Club and the Preakness Stakes praised the Senate’s vote.

“We greatly appreciate the Senate’s support for the Racing and Community Development Act of 2020, and we look forward to the House‘s consideration of this historic and transformational legislation in the coming days,” Rifkin said.

The bill now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.

