



A 19-year-old man who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from police custody in Prince George’s County Friday has turned himself in, police said.

19-Year-Old Slips Out Of Handcuffs, Escapes Police Custody In Prince George’s County

Shawn Michael Addison, of southeast Washington, D.C., had reportedly been arrested for being in possession of a stolen car when he was able to escape.

Police said an officer was on patrol in Oxon Hill Friday morning after a report of an armed robbery in the area. The officer ran the tag of a vehicle he came across that was believed to have been a lookout vehicle during the robbery and discovered it belonged to a vehicle that had been taken in an armed carjacking in Virginia on February 27.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver, later identified as Addison, took off, leading the officer on a pursuit, police said at a news conference Friday night. About 10 minutes later, the pursuit ended and a K9 unit took Addison into custody near Fairmount Heights.

Officers also reportedly found a gun in the area they believe was used in the Friday morning robbery.

Addison was taken to a police station and his right arm was handcuffed, but he was able to slip out of the handcuffs, out the unlocked door of the interview room he was in and out of the building, police said.

Police said he escaped from officers around 1:45 p.m. Friday and took off in a gray Toyota RAV4 that someone left unoccupied and running nearby.

An officer reportedly followed Addison but lost sight of him near Southern Avenue as he headed into D.C. Police later found the RAV4 abandoned in the district.

Saturday evening, Addison turned himself in. Police said he is a suspect in several armed robberies in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

He faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a handgun, escape and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police are reviewing how Addison was able to escape.