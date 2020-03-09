Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police identified the man killed when he was hit by a car while cycling in Annapolis over the weekend.
59-year-old Arthur Hertbert Carter Jr., of Hanover, died from his injuries.
Investigators said he was with a group cycling Sunday afternoon, near the intersection of East College Parkway and Bay Head Road when they were hit by an SUV.
The driver was not injured.
Two other cyclists were also injured, a man with life-threatening injuries and a woman who is expected to be alright.
Officers said as spring weather starts to set in, drivers need to be more vigilant.
Police don’t believe speed or alcohol are factors in this crash but are investigating.