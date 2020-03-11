  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, Crime, Darryl De Sousa, Local News, Police


BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is being released from his community custody.

He will still be under supervised release.

De Sousa was appointed as Baltimore Police Commissioner back in January 2018 by then-mayor Catherine Pugh.

In December 2018, he pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to file federal tax returns.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, 100 hours of community service and one year of supervised release.

